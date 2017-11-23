 Menu lock
Nov 23, 2017

Crikey Worm: white paper warns of a looming China

Good morning, early birds. A new foreign policy white paper will recommend Australia forge closer ties with the US to mitigate a rising China, and an infamous war criminal has been sentenced at the Hague. It's the news you need to know with Max Chalmers.

Max Chalmers —

Max Chalmers

SINO THE TIMES

Australia should guard against protectionism and forge closer ties with countries like Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia and the United States, according to the first foreign policy white paper in 14 years. The paper will be launched today by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Trade Minister Steve Ciobo.

  1. John Hall

    Look forward to reading the White Paper but it’s premise seems dumb. Chins is our major trading partner & we must engage. How many wars of aggression has China engaged in? It’s focus is on developing the economic well-being of ALL its citizens unlike the increasing disparity of wealth in the US & to a much lesser degree in Australia. Australia’s Foreign Affairs is myopic & weak and beholden to the Defence Department via the US. I wish we had the guts to make our own way in the world. Closer links with India, Indonesia, and Asia generally (including China) would be a good start. A series of Trump-like Presidents in the US could be a disaster for us & the world. We can’t afford to put most of our Foreign Affairs in one basket. Time to hatch a fully independent Foreign Affairs.