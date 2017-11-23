Crikey Worm: white paper warns of a looming China
Good morning, early birds. A new foreign policy white paper will recommend Australia forge closer ties with the US to mitigate a rising China, and an infamous war criminal has been sentenced at the Hague. It's the news you need to know with Max Chalmers.
One thought on “Crikey Worm: white paper warns of a looming China”
Look forward to reading the White Paper but it’s premise seems dumb. Chins is our major trading partner & we must engage. How many wars of aggression has China engaged in? It’s focus is on developing the economic well-being of ALL its citizens unlike the increasing disparity of wealth in the US & to a much lesser degree in Australia. Australia’s Foreign Affairs is myopic & weak and beholden to the Defence Department via the US. I wish we had the guts to make our own way in the world. Closer links with India, Indonesia, and Asia generally (including China) would be a good start. A series of Trump-like Presidents in the US could be a disaster for us & the world. We can’t afford to put most of our Foreign Affairs in one basket. Time to hatch a fully independent Foreign Affairs.