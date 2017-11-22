Who’s behind the wages drought?
If business is to blame for wage stagnation, what role do investors play? The Reserve Bank has a view, write Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer.
Nov 22, 2017
If business is to blame for wage stagnation, what role do investors play? The Reserve Bank has a view, write Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer.
Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe
Powered by Taboola
16 thoughts on “Who’s behind the wages drought?”
The only way to ensure that demand creates sufficient supply so that our beneficent overlords deign to employ people is UBI.
You know it makes sense.