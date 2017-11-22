 Menu lock
TAFE and VET students deserve fee assistance that works

TAFE and VET students -- a significant portion of whom are from poorer backgrounds -- are still being slogged with upfront fees.

Jasper Lindell

With university tuition fees deferred entirely to HECS, university students are spared significant upfront fees associated with pursuing a bachelors degree. But the generally lower-income students choosing to head to TAFE face costs before they even get in the door.

