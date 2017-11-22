Philip Ruddock is here to save us from secular persecution
Funny how, when people go from wielding power to having it wielded at them, they change their mind about how it should be used.
Nov 22, 2017
Funny how, when people go from wielding power to having it wielded at them, they change their mind about how it should be used.
“Non Resistance and Passive Obedience were the only Orthodox and Catholick Doctrines, so long as they imagined it would never come to their own turn to practice them.”
Powered by Taboola
19 thoughts on “Philip Ruddock is here to save us from secular persecution”
Its a symptom of how culturally and politically dominant the religious corporations are when they can, with sincerity and a straight face, demand privileges that they will not allow for ‘others’ and expect to continue to not only preach inequality and intolerance but be allowed to practice such in the name of equality, freedom and tolerance … for them … only and so enmeshed in this outlandish way of thinking are the general public that when the zealots state these demands they are not met with outrage and condemnation.