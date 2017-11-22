Crikey Worm: Mugabe resigns
Good morning, early birds. Zimbabwe's long-time dictator has finally, formally resigned, and former immigration minister Philip Ruddock has been entrusted with reviewing religious protections in Australian law. It's the news you need to know, with Max Chalmers.
One thought on “Crikey Worm: Mugabe resigns”
Why has The Worm stopped arriving by email? Am I the only non recipient?
We live in interesting times – please correct in haste
