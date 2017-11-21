Up Yours with Helen Razer: sinking tinnies with ‘the bastard’ Chris Graham
Some are born to outrage. Others have it thrust upon them. Introducing a new series from Crikey's provocateur-in-chief Helen Razer ...
Nov 21, 2017
Some are born to outrage. Others have it thrust upon them. Introducing a new series from Crikey's provocateur-in-chief Helen Razer ...
A publication with a name like Crikey was always going to informed by the qualities that make us “Australian”. In mainstream press, this “Australian” identity is rarely described; in fact, it often appears only as a negation: we define the national character by saying “un-Australian”; by saying, PHON-style what it is not.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Up Yours with Helen Razer: sinking tinnies with ‘the bastard’ Chris Graham”
Oh Helen – journos rewriting history with comments -“People who are born with their middle-finger raised are the true Australians – Actually originally the thumb thrust upright was the true Australian sign –
With multiculturalism and European migration and American tourism – our great tradition was infiltrated and the foreign middle finger sign supplanted the indigenous sign language.
Our ab original sign language has become extinct-should we expect Parliament to cobble up a Sorry ceremony – or should we charge an entry fee at airports to resurrect our attachment too our thumb sign? Lets have a postal vote.