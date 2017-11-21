Why does the Australian media love Amazon?
The Australian media has been buying into the Amazon love-in as it prepares to launch here, and it's not just the usual suspects.
As Australia prepares for the launch of online megastore Amazon, it’s had largely uncritical coverage in the press.
4 thoughts on “Why does the Australian media love Amazon?”
I suspect there’s a remnant of the cultural cringe at work here, a feeling that if Amazon is noticing Australia we must be special.
I don’t know why people assume the TV coverage such “launches” get is “free”. I bet Amazon is very generously greasing the palms of the print and electronic media to make sure the coverage is favourable.
Even TV news bulletins often contain “news items” that are obviously paid commercial announcements.
Prospective sponsorship?
Alternatively, to get the competition to buy space/air time?