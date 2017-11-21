 Menu lock
Nov 21, 2017

Why does the Australian media love Amazon?

The Australian media has been buying into the Amazon love-in as it prepares to launch here, and it's not just the usual suspects.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

As Australia prepares for the launch of online megastore Amazon, it’s had largely uncritical coverage in the press.

4 comments

4 thoughts on “Why does the Australian media love Amazon?

  1. Xoanon

    I suspect there’s a remnant of the cultural cringe at work here, a feeling that if Amazon is noticing Australia we must be special.

  2. ajm

    I don’t know why people assume the TV coverage such “launches” get is “free”. I bet Amazon is very generously greasing the palms of the print and electronic media to make sure the coverage is favourable.
    Even TV news bulletins often contain “news items” that are obviously paid commercial announcements.

  3. klewso

    Prospective sponsorship?

    1. klewso

      Alternatively, to get the competition to buy space/air time?