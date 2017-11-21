Don Dale: damning recommendations must be acted on
The commissioner has handed down a damning report detailing the failures of state institutions in the protection of children in the Northern Territory.
Nov 21, 2017
On Friday, the Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the Northern Territory handed down its final report after 15 months, $54 million, 54 days of hearings, over 200 witnesses and 12 case studies.
