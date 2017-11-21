Turnbull just went from fizzer to finished
The distraction of floating tax cuts won't disguise that the Prime Minister's lack of judgement has destroyed his leadership.
Nov 21, 2017
There was something sad about the Prime Minister — a man in whom the nation invested such enthusiasm and expectation in September 2015 — last night. Having abandoned next week’s parliamentary sitting out of concern he would lose control of the House of Representatives, Malcolm Turnbull was attending the annual dinner of the Business Council of Australia (BCA). This is an august gathering for neoliberalism in Australia, and the international neoliberal movement had sent delegates too: ousted conservative Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper and ousted conservative New Zealand prime minister Bill English.
22 thoughts on “Turnbull just went from fizzer to finished”
Guy Rundle: Lack of character in Canberra analysis, The Saturday Paper, 18/11/17.
sums him up perfectly.
You could just as easily argue, as Tony Wright does in today’s SMH, that Turnbull cancelled the first week of the returning parliament not from lack of judgement, but due to keen judgement of the risk it carried for his government’s very survival. The possible exposure of more dual citizens in Coalition ranks too early could sink it. Similarly, floating the idea of middle class tax breaks might be less a Turnbull misjudgement, than prudent signalling to his wavering business backers how he plans to win the next election against Labor. This whole ‘Turnbull lacks judgement’ trope is getting wheeled out a bit too often to offer much in the way of insight anymore, isn’t it, Bernard?
I’m with Bernard. Turnbull’s last chance was to ride the gift the Australian people gave him in the plebiscite, stride into the chamber, take control, bring on the conscience vote to show the weakness of the No-sayers. If the banking commission horse looks like bolting, jump on it and ride that too. Gutsy. Determined. Pragmatic. Instead he’s cowering from (what is supposed to be) his own parliament, wasting oxygen he doesn’t have, raising thought bubbles no-one believes. It’s over: Most Gutless PM since Peter Costello.
If only Turnbull would stop wheeling out so many consecutive examples, what?
….. That bout of chronic forlock tugging in Vietnam was as bad as Rudd saluting Junior Bush.
To be fair, be probably cancelled parliament to fix up his TV cable situation.
Why don’t we consider this matter a step at a time (rather than throwing any number of events and circumstances into a pot, giving it a mix and hoping for the best)
> This is an august gathering for neoliberalism in Australia, and the international
> neoliberal movement had sent delegates too: ousted conservative Canadian prime
> minister Stephen Harper and ousted conservative New Zealand prime minister
> Bill English.
It isn’t so much that those identified have lost elections of late but that they (and other) are on record of declaring, at variance to history, that there is NO role for government in a “modern” economy. A tribe of similar complexion flew into DC in 2008 (in their private jets) asking the White House for handouts but would not countenance changes in health care on company insurance schemes or changes to the (USA) minimum wage
>The BCA and Turnbull are engaged in a joint campaign to pull off what will be the
> greatest tax avoidance dodge in Australian history, a legally sanctioned $60+ billion
> tax win for large corporations, many of whom currently pay minimal tax anyway.
From circa 2000 there has been no growth in salary or wages for anyone under $60,000 (Canada, USA, Oz, NZ or the UK). However the fat cats, over the corresponding period, have got fatter. The above provides a rather good illustration.
>No fights with the Australian Tax Office, no lengthy battles through the Federal
> Court and the High Court, no exorbitantly expensive tax lawyers, not even any tax
> havens. And no risk — this will be tax minimisation delivered via political, not legal
> means.
Hardly news : such, for conservative governments, has always been the case. Given family interests the advocates are, in the larger picture, “lining their pockets” as Mr Charles Fox expressed it in the House in the mid eighteenth century.
> Luckily, though, so convinced is the media about the simple-minded avarice of
> voters, that they bought it, immediately running headlines about tax cuts.
Where is the evidence for a sophisticated media (in the countries identified) ?
>Problem — or one of the problems — is, we’ve seen what happens before when
> Turnbull encourages tax speculation.
More to the point is that, on account of zero wage growth in Oz (and negative wage growth in the USA over the last 17 years) small businesses are beginning to feel it. Individual firms and CEOs might “like” the idea of zero wage growth but the other side of the coin, as Keynes pointed out in his classic book 81 years ago) is that consumers have nothing of significance to spend.
>No explanation of how they would be funded, given the budget remains in deep
> deficit, especially when his handout to corporations would also blow out the deficit and delay the return to surplus.
On the one hand the deficit for a country that has resources or that can produce real goods and services is all but an irrelevance; USA gov. debt is an irrelevance given the (tremendous – latent) productive capacity of the country. It might not produce (at anywhere near capacity) but the place is able to produce; i.e. it has the capacity to produce. For lower Europe deficits are a major issue.
The action is merely a link in the chain of the Supply-Side mentality. The “no Government; tax advantages to the rich [Turnbull is amongst the fattest of cats in Australia]; no unions or welfare … etc” mantra of the Supply-Siders has the unambiguous intention of gutting the middle class and suppressing the lower orders.
>Particularly when the government clearly doesn’t have a clue about what to do about
> wage stagnation (caused, in the main, by the people attending the dinner).
Utterly incorrect. The “government” is only to clear – as are the fat cats of the West – as to “what to do about wage stagnation” For the fat cats the answer is to do absolutely nothing other than to talk about it and appear sincere or genuine. Given a booming economy (where employees can shift about willy-nilly for better conditions) or a compliant work force (which is chained to a job by HECS fees, mortgages, family maintenance and the monthly car payment etc.) the latter condition will trump the former for the supply siders every time.
As to the aimless rant of the concluding paragraph of the subject article, consider the fortunes of New Zealand. A year ago, give or take, it was inconceivable that NZ would undergo a change of government. In 2014 bozos represented alternative parties to National – as an aside : I was there in Sept 2014.
A number of journalists published books and articles on the duplicity and mendacity of many of the National Party candidates and their relationships with Kim Dot.Com and Cameron Slater. Nicky Hager led the charge. He published emails where the MP for Papakura had publicly endorsed proportional representation but in private emails vented her detest for the model – and that was only the start. The information did not make a damn of difference; in fact the Member of Papakura increased her majority in 2014.
From January 2017 almost nothing changed in regard to the NZ Labor Party manifesto yet the current NZ Prime Minister waked into the job.
As for Turnbull – I put it to anyone that he is the smartest “turkey” in the House. He is disliked by his own party and with sufficient FUD (generated by the Libs – rather than to Opposition) I tend to agree with Keane : viz., that he will be spilled within six months or so. Then he will leave Parliament having achieved the objective of his life of being (for a while) PM.
Possibly the best comment I’ve seen on Crikey for a long while.
Actually he has never had any leadership skills, the whole Utegate scam showed us that.
Turnbull was never suited to lead this country. That was a con perpetrated by Turnbull and his media groupies. He has had a history of political failures pretty well unrivaled in recent times.
What is remarkable is how he continues to disintegrate as a politician and a person on an almost daily basis. If he had any self awareness he would resign.
Malcolm Turnbull is as bad a leader/PM as Richard II was a rotten English king. And this is really saying something.