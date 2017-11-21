Turnbull just went from fizzer to finished
The distraction of floating tax cuts won't disguise that the Prime Minister's lack of judgement has destroyed his leadership.
Nov 21, 2017
The distraction of floating tax cuts won't disguise that the Prime Minister's lack of judgement has destroyed his leadership.
There was something sad about the Prime Minister — a man in whom the nation invested such enthusiasm and expectation in September 2015 — last night. Having abandoned next week’s parliamentary sitting out of concern he would lose control of the House of Representatives, Malcolm Turnbull was attending the annual dinner of the Business Council of Australia (BCA). This is an august gathering for neoliberalism in Australia, and the international neoliberal movement had sent delegates too: ousted conservative Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper and ousted conservative New Zealand prime minister Bill English.
Powered by Taboola