 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Federal

Nov 21, 2017

Turnbull just went from fizzer to finished

The distraction of floating tax cuts won't disguise that the Prime Minister's lack of judgement has destroyed his leadership.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

There was something sad about the Prime Minister — a man in whom the nation invested such enthusiasm and expectation in September 2015 — last night. Having abandoned next week’s parliamentary sitting out of concern he would lose control of the House of Representatives, Malcolm Turnbull was attending the annual dinner of the Business Council of Australia (BCA). This is an august gathering for neoliberalism in Australia, and the international neoliberal movement had sent delegates too: ousted conservative Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper and ousted conservative New Zealand prime minister Bill English.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment