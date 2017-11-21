 Menu lock
Nov 21, 2017

The calculation Turnbull must make on banking royal commission

Given the odds of a successful parliamentary move to initiate an inquiry into the banks, the government should seize control of the issue and establish its own -- negative headlines be damned.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

The Turnbull government now faces a desperate calculation. The political damage from a successful vote in the House of Representatives to establish a banking inquiry would be massive — perhaps even existential. Not merely would it erase all of the political capital the government has invested in staving off a royal commission, it would be a ferocious blow to what’s left of the authority of the Prime Minister. And the chances of a successful vote have increased significantly in recent days as disgruntled Nationals pursue a combination of longstanding anger at bank misbehaviour and a desire for revenge over marriage equality.

One thought on “The calculation Turnbull must make on banking royal commission

  1. Duncan Gilbey

    Two problems with this:

    1) Should he propose a Royal Commission Turnbull would be giving credibilty to those Nationals who have said they are willing to vote against the Government on this issue. Forget the publc, I cannot see the Liberal party standing for that.

    2) Turnbull has already given his enemies a week off to continue plotting his demise. The anti-Turnbull forces within the party room would regard an announcement of a RC as an absolute gift.

    Few are listening to Turnbull, most are laughing at him. He is done for.