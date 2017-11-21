Abbott lionises murderous thug, fans the flames of campus culture war
Tony Abbott recently went out of his way to compare Paul Ramsay -- whose foundation is funding the establishment of the Ramsay Centre For Western Civilisation -- to ... Cecil Rhodes.
2 thoughts on “Abbott lionises murderous thug, fans the flames of campus culture war”
Count me in. This is big money
trying to buy our hearts and minds. It’s about turning around snd walking back to the past. Of course, the Shoppies are on the Board too, and no women. The question is whether we can unify our fragmented identity politics to provide a successful front on opposition. Or maybe, Guy, you can give Tony a good mind-butt.