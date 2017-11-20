Poll Bludger: Greens inner-urban insurgency claims another Labor stronghold
With the Greens now laying claim to three state lower house seats in both New South Wales and Victoria, the next question is whether they can gain a seat in the Queensland parliament on Saturday.
One thought on “Poll Bludger: Greens inner-urban insurgency claims another Labor stronghold”
It’s unfortunate that South Brisbane’s Jackie Trad is under threat as she’s hardworking, likeable & intelligent. She is not an Adani supporter but was unwillingly caught in the web spun by Premier Palaszczuk whose pet project it has been. Trad was beholden to the party to toe the line regardless of her opinion on Adani.
While it could result in a great win for the Greens, Trad’s potential departure would be a loss to Qld politics in general. We need to boost the median IQ – Trad is one of the smartest ones.