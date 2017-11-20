Marriage equality bill truce lasts five minutes, UN called to mediate
Despite a major victory with the marriage equality plebiscite, Malcolm Turnbull faces a difficult end-of-year sitting of parliament -- which he's now delayed.
Nov 20, 2017
One of the funnier outcomes of the legislative scramble in the wake of the marriage equality vote is watching politicians normally found on the right embracing the United Nations International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and flirting with the idea of a bill of rights. Attorney-General George Brandis last week floated the idea of inserting the fist part of article 18 of the Covenant into Dean Smith’s marriage equality bill to “address” the concerns of No campaigners about the impact of removing discrimination against LGBTI on religious freedom:
