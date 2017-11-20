Judging Jacqui
Jacqui Lambie had a fascinating, bizarre and difficult-to-qualify effect on Australian politics.
Nov 20, 2017
Jacqui Lambie had a fascinating, bizarre and difficult-to-qualify effect on Australian politics.
On Jacqui Lambie’s complicated legacy
Powered by Taboola
3 thoughts on “Judging Jacqui”
John R . . . Refreshing, and current. Circumstance and values broadly understood around the nation. Of course over time circumstance and people change but that should not mean abandonment of knowing what is right from wrong. The basic principles of being able to rely upon the ‘other.’ To defend equity, reject greed etc. Yes Lambie’s public voice is a great example for any one of us. Essentially flawed; but seeking against all odds to improve the lot of the ‘other.’ Her colleague’s instinctively acknowledged her when she ‘rang her bell’ . . . . it rang true! Not many of those colleague’s could so claim. Australia of the 21st Century judged against earlier times is shamed; and one day will be held accountable.
Seeking to improve the lot of the ‘other?’ Not so much. Lambie champions the cause of those to whom she relates while vilifying and seeking to further disadvantage Muslims and immigrants who are already, because they are not yet fully part of the system, disadvantaged. As an Aussie Muslim, vilified by Lambie and her soul sisters and brothers Hanson, Christensen, Bernardi et al, I won’t miss her. If I thought someone could locate proof of Bernardi’s and Hanson’s dual citizenship there’s a pack of alcohol-free drinks waiting for them at my place.
Mother Theresa was a horrible person, lol.