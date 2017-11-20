 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Culture

Nov 20, 2017

Legally Binding: ‘thou shalt not leave teabags in the sink’ (and other domestic commandments)

Crikey presents further amendments to The Social Contract, care of writer, broadcaster, and legal expert Lorin Clarke.

Lorin Clarke

Share

Introducing the second in a new humour series by Lorin Clarke, writer, broadcaster and law graduate, formerly The Social Contract. As always, reader feedback is welcomed.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment