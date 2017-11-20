 Menu lock
Nov 20, 2017

An afternoon with the ACL lobbing fire and brimstone at ‘anonymous masturbators’

Margot Saville went to an Australian Christian Lobby conference on the weekend, where topics included G-rated outdoor advertising and Hugh Hefner.

Margot Saville

Margot Saville

What do old, white, sex-obsessed people do three days after they’ve lost a national vote about tolerance and fairness? If you’re the Australian Christian Lobby, you hold a conference and talk about masturbation.

44 comments

44 thoughts on “An afternoon with the ACL lobbing fire and brimstone at ‘anonymous masturbators’

  1. Matthew Lockett

    “There is no innate same sex attraction. It is not supported by scientific evidence.” Neither is the existence of God, but in that case it seems not to be an issue. Hypocrisy always comes tumbling out when the religious want to use science.

    1. Zarathrusta

      These people are being very selective about scientific evidence. There are heaps of studies that show the contrary and I’d be questioning who funded the ones that claim no evidence. There are plenty of studies that wrote down homosexual behaviour in animals as “experimental error” in days gone by.

  2. Zarathrusta

    As an ex Queenslander myself, I’d be curious to know how much the ACL is really just a re-badging of the Logos foundation. I feel sorry for these peoples’ children.

Leave a comment