An afternoon with the ACL lobbing fire and brimstone at ‘anonymous masturbators’
Margot Saville went to an Australian Christian Lobby conference on the weekend, where topics included G-rated outdoor advertising and Hugh Hefner.
Nov 20, 2017
What do old, white, sex-obsessed people do three days after they’ve lost a national vote about tolerance and fairness? If you’re the Australian Christian Lobby, you hold a conference and talk about masturbation.
44 thoughts on “An afternoon with the ACL lobbing fire and brimstone at ‘anonymous masturbators’”
“There is no innate same sex attraction. It is not supported by scientific evidence.” Neither is the existence of God, but in that case it seems not to be an issue. Hypocrisy always comes tumbling out when the religious want to use science.
These people are being very selective about scientific evidence. There are heaps of studies that show the contrary and I’d be questioning who funded the ones that claim no evidence. There are plenty of studies that wrote down homosexual behaviour in animals as “experimental error” in days gone by.
As an ex Queenslander myself, I’d be curious to know how much the ACL is really just a re-badging of the Logos foundation. I feel sorry for these peoples’ children.