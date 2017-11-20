An afternoon with the ACL lobbing fire and brimstone at ‘anonymous masturbators’
Margot Saville went to an Australian Christian Lobby conference on the weekend, where topics included G-rated outdoor advertising and Hugh Hefner.
Nov 20, 2017
Margot Saville went to an Australian Christian Lobby conference on the weekend, where topics included G-rated outdoor advertising and Hugh Hefner.
What do old, white, sex-obsessed people do three days after they’ve lost a national vote about tolerance and fairness? If you’re the Australian Christian Lobby, you hold a conference and talk about masturbation.
Powered by Taboola
14 thoughts on “An afternoon with the ACL lobbing fire and brimstone at ‘anonymous masturbators’”
I’ve always said, “If you want to know the ins and outs about anything, ask an expert”.
Just love the systematic, populist destruction of the institutions that have held society on the rails for centuries. Sure they have had some weird ideas but overall have provided a moral framework upon which our laws and behaviours have kept us reasonably safe and secure. So what have you got to offer as an alternative? Anarchy?