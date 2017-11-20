An afternoon with the ACL lobbing fire and brimstone at ‘anonymous masturbators’
Margot Saville went to an Australian Christian Lobby conference on the weekend, where topics included G-rated outdoor advertising and Hugh Hefner.
What do old, white, sex-obsessed people do three days after they’ve lost a national vote about tolerance and fairness? If you’re the Australian Christian Lobby, you hold a conference and talk about masturbation.
4 thoughts on “An afternoon with the ACL lobbing fire and brimstone at ‘anonymous masturbators’”
Thanks for taking this hit Margot so the rest of us didn’t have to and could instead continue “marionating (sic) in the vile soup of degradation” or perhaps just mowing our lawns and having a nice BBQ with friends! 😉
Dear Margot, *brave* Margot, we humble Crikey readers can only salute your courage for “marionating in the vile soup of degradation” on our behalf.
It sounds like an amazing event. (from a safe distance).
I suspect I’d have found myself, running away & screaming in terror after 5 mins of that lot.
Bravo!
Hilarious and sad.
Imagine being given sacred life, and then spending it chasing after masturbators and the same sex married, and then being given divine grace just as you are about to kick the bucket, and realising that you have completely wasted your life. What is your last thought?
Oh Brave New World, that hath such people in it!
“, the ACL bears as much relationship to Christians as the Irish Republican Army did to Catholics.”
Yes indeed. This needs to be pointed out a bit more in these discussions. Just as not all Muslims are anti SSM so also are not all Christians.