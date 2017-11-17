Now the going gets tough for Fairfax Media — the promise of Domain has been turned into more than $2.1 billion for shareholders and at the same time exposed the lack of any real value in the company’s print media in Australia and New Zealand. In fact, the separation leaves the company’s core papers here and in NZ exposed to the continuing vagaries of the print market and no matter how good the company is at selling digital ads and subscriptions, it is possible the papers have no value at all.

The nearly two-year process to separate the Domain property listings website business from Fairfax Media concluded yesterday with the shares in the group starting trading on the ASX where they performed a bit better than expected. Domain shares opened $3.80 and jumped as high as $3.98 in early trading before settling back around $3.69. That valued Domain at more than $2.1 billion, while Fairfax’s market value dropped from around $2.7 billion to around $1.7 billion (the shares fell by a third to 73 cents). Fairfax’s 60% stake in Domain is worth more than $1.27 billion, meaning that the newspapers, the 50% of the Stan streaming service and 54% of Macquarie radio are worth around $430 million at most.

There’s no valuation for Stan (but Fairfax and Nine have invested well over $100 million in the service). The 54% of Macquarie Media, which controls Sydney radio station 2GB and 3AW in Melbourne, plus others in Sydney and Brisbane) is around $121 million. So that leaves the papers worth around $320 million at the moment, but less with the valuation of Stan to take into account. Stan has more than 800,000 customers, so its valuation would be in the hundreds of millions of dollars to the right buyer.