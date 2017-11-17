Calculating the total cost of the postal survey (SPOILER: it was a lot more than $100m)
The important thing is that even with the $22 million saving, the $100 million cost to the government is nowhere near the whole cost of the plebiscite.
Nov 17, 2017
“The final costs of the survey will be under $100 million,” said ABS chief statistician David Kalisch as he announced the results of the marriage equality survey on Wednesday morning.
