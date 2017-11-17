Paterson’s ‘religious freedom’ bill was typical IPA twaddle
Paterson's abandoned 'religious freedom' bill threw the IPA's hypocritical libertarianism into stark relief.
Nov 17, 2017
Paterson's abandoned 'religious freedom' bill threw the IPA's hypocritical libertarianism into stark relief.
Little noted in the general hilarity that greeted Senator Sprog Paterson’s now abandoned religious freedom bill — nothing says belief in rule of law like presenting an unconstitutional bill to parliament — is that it was another example of the IPA trying to strengthen rather than weaken the claim of 18C/D/E and similar laws to legitimacy. This is a direct result of Paterson et al’s cowardice over these matters.
Powered by Taboola
13 thoughts on “Paterson’s ‘religious freedom’ bill was typical IPA twaddle”
Guy
Too funny, but patently obvious to even them I suspect.
I just don’t know how they do it with s straight face, because I just had a much needed therapeutic laugh.
According to Wilipedia, Paterson “worked as a special adviser for Senator Mitch Fifield…as an intern for U.S. congressman Lincoln Díaz-Balart….as a writer for the Victorian Employers’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VECCI)… as editor of the IPA Review … director of communications and development … and deputy executive director” (the last 2 positions both in the IPA).
What else could be expect but a ‘religious freedom bill’ from someone with such a resume of bullshit?