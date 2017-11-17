Jacqui Lambie, ‘darling of democracy’, was hemmed in by her narrow views
The parliamentary love-in over Jacqui Lambie obscures her track record as a passionate advocate for Islamophobic and anti-immigrant policies, writes Kara Schlegl
Nov 17, 2017
The parliamentary love-in over Jacqui Lambie obscures her track record as a passionate advocate for Islamophobic and anti-immigrant policies, writes Kara Schlegl
In any other week, Senator Jacqui Lambie’s resignation address to Parliament would have made front page news. Her record proves her to be a divisive, sensational and important parliamentarian. Yet, due to an over-saturation of political heavyweights leaving office in light of citizenship revelations, and amidst anticipation of a resounding yes in the same sex marriage postal survey, her sentimental and impassioned speech on Tuesday was lost.
Powered by Taboola
18 thoughts on “Jacqui Lambie, ‘darling of democracy’, was hemmed in by her narrow views”
The Jackois is being replaced by Steve Martin (watching his interview about his eligibility reminds of that famous movie he made pretending he was French) vive le Roxanne!