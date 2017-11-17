Jacqui Lambie, ‘darling of democracy’, was hemmed in by her narrow views
The parliamentary love-in over Jacqui Lambie obscures her track record as a passionate advocate for Islamophobic and anti-immigrant policies, writes Klara Schlegl
Nov 17, 2017
In any other week, Senator Jacqui Lambie’s resignation address to Parliament would have made front page news. Her record proves her to be a divisive, sensational and important parliamentarian. Yet, due to an over-saturation of political heavyweights leaving office in light of citizenship revelations, and amidst anticipation of a resounding yes in the same sex marriage postal survey, her sentimental and impassioned speech on Tuesday was lost.
One thought on “Jacqui Lambie, ‘darling of democracy’, was hemmed in by her narrow views”
Some degree of relativity. Yes, I’d prefer a senator who agreed with me on everything, but in a situation where the contest for the relevant spot may come down to Lambie versus a One Nation candidate, I’ll take Lambie.