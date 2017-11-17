Euthanasia is the next issue that deserves a plebiscite
With politicians in different states standing in the way of the community's will on euthanasia, it's time for a plebiscite to resolve the matter.
Nov 17, 2017
Image: Nationals MLC Trevor Khan presents his Assisted Dying Bill to the Legislative Council in September this year.
17 thoughts on “Euthanasia is the next issue that deserves a plebiscite”
The religious right impose their god on us but don’t appear to be in any hurry to let us go meet their god when we’ve had enough. I guess…. It’s a mystery.
Like many of the LGBTI folk in Malcolm’s shameful survey, I don’t necessarily want to take advantage of the right, just have the option available to me.
Here’s my thought,make politicians have to produce their tax returns every year and make them a public document,that way 90% of them won’t even gaf about ‘people’ stuff like dying with dignity or the Pope,they’ll be squirralled away with the accountant most of the year
No, no, no, to another vote like the one on SSM, for any subject.
I can see that it would just be a slippery slope and hard fought gains, like abortion, would be very quickly lost.
I totally agree, but the same nutters will out in force campaigning against it. They don’t realise, or don’t care, about all the painful suicides they are responsible for. The government keeps a tight reign on painkillers, and anything that might remotely cause a peaceful death just to make sure we suffer as much as possible. I think cavemen had better options than modern man.