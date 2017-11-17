 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Politics

Nov 17, 2017

Euthanasia is the next issue that deserves a plebiscite

With politicians in different states standing in the way of the community's will on euthanasia, it's time for a plebiscite to resolve the matter.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Image: Nationals MLC Trevor Khan presents his Assisted Dying Bill to the Legislative Council in September this year.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Euthanasia is the next issue that deserves a plebiscite

  1. electme

    If 2 people want to submit to the crap-shoot that is modern marriage, no harm no foul (except for the kids of course) – but having the State (staffed by people who can’t read or undertsand a simple plain-English form when nominating) decide when I die? No thanks.