Crikey Worm: holy war delayed until further notice
Good morning, early birds. It looks like the parliamentary dust-up over protecting religious freedoms from the soon-to-be-reality of marriage equality will be delayed until the new year. Plus, a euthanasia bill has been narrowly defeated in the New South Wales upper house. It's the news you need to know, with Max Chalmers.
One thought on “Crikey Worm: holy war delayed until further notice”
Oh god! If the right wing nut jobs also known as the conservatives must force this on us, can’t they do it now? What happened to resolution before Christmas?
FFS! Have the vote, amend the Marriage Act, reinforce the existing religious freedoms in the Constitution- no more. This battle’s over. Can we move on to the next one, please?