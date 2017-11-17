 Menu lock
Nov 17, 2017

ABC news anchor’s lucky escape … Theroux film ‘exploitative’ … Canberra farewells Andrew Meares …

The ABC's Tasmanian newsreader Peter Gee is recovering in hospital after a nasty bicycle crash. He won't be back on air until next year.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Peter Gee’s lucky escape. Tasmania’s ABC TV news anchor Peter Gee was off the air last night after a nasty pushbike crash left him in hospital. The long-time 7pm presenter has a spinal injury from the crash, where he came off his bike on a steep Hobart back road. He told the ABC he would make a full recovery after surgery, and would be back to work early next year.

  1. mikeb

    Jake Wilson sure doesn’t like Louis Theroux and I think that might have coloured this review. I haven’t seen this movie yet but if it’s anything like other Theroux docos then I can’t imagine it’s exploitative at all. Theroux has a way of making his subjects say what they are thinking & I guess that’s uncomfortable for some people.

  2. zut alors

    ‘…Paul Kelly under heavy sedation in a secret location somewhere…’

    Heh heh. Perchance is the Member for Warringah sharing Kelly’s hideaway as he’s had an unusually low profile for the last 3 days (since approx 10.05am Wednesday).

    How about a new moniker for him: ‘Mr Seventy-five percent’.