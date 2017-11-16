Revealed: Fox AGM shows democracy done Rupert Murdoch-style
Murdoch showed again today his shareholders shouldn't have a voice. Here's a full list of former AGMs that went much the same way.
Nov 16, 2017
Murdoch showed again today his shareholders shouldn't have a voice. Here's a full list of former AGMs that went much the same way.
Rupert Murdoch doesn’t listen. Year after year, his independent shareholders vote against him on a range of corporate governance issues and he just doesn’t change.
Powered by Taboola
4 thoughts on “Revealed: Fox AGM shows democracy done Rupert Murdoch-style”
Thanks for the summary & the fascinating history.
Take solace in the fact that not even the once mighty East India Company was inviolate. Maintain hope.
The flip side of a history like that is that anyone buying shares in a Murdoch company should know what they’re buying into. Buying News Corp shares and then complaining that it acts like News Corp is a bit of a puzzler.
I would have thought that the recent shenanigans in Saudi, with the arrest the largest private shareholder with voting rights disbursing his tranche would be relevant, if not crucial to the future, if any, of the mudorc empire.
Murdochracy (“the font of all wisdom”) in action – the sort of template he’d like to see Australia, the US and the UK “adopt”.