Nov 16, 2017

Razer: Yes victory was our Macron moment

Centrism had a victory yesterday, a moment of apparent progress, still concealing its ongoing descent.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Guy Rundle: French elections

Alrighty, then. Seems Razer was mistaken. So too, your Rundle. In the same wintry week, Crikey’s Cassandras delivered the same prophecy: the Yes vote would fail in Australia.

20 comments

20 thoughts on “Razer: Yes victory was our Macron moment

  1. Draco Houston

    I agreed with a lot of the criticism from the left of the Yes campaign, particularly the baffling decision to fight the vote until we got the worst possible form of vote. I feel the Yes campaign won despite some of the campaigning. It wasn’t all bad, but politicians in particular were awful.

    But thankfully, we had nothing to worry about, the no campaign was not only as weird about it as some of the Yes campaign, they were worse. The result was about what I expected, including my own electorate voting barely above 50%.

    The No campaign made huge mistakes veering off into Religious Freedom. Vote no so the church can fire people for voting yes, stop the yes campaign bullies! They may come to regret that, they are permanently attached to the public teat and if their “ethos” becomes a problem, the ethos is going to give way before the churches give up the money.