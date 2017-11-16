Razer: Yes victory was our Macron moment
Centrism had a victory yesterday, a moment of apparent progress, still concealing its ongoing descent.
Nov 16, 2017
Centrism had a victory yesterday, a moment of apparent progress, still concealing its ongoing descent.
Powered by Taboola
20 thoughts on “Razer: Yes victory was our Macron moment”
I agreed with a lot of the criticism from the left of the Yes campaign, particularly the baffling decision to fight the vote until we got the worst possible form of vote. I feel the Yes campaign won despite some of the campaigning. It wasn’t all bad, but politicians in particular were awful.
But thankfully, we had nothing to worry about, the no campaign was not only as weird about it as some of the Yes campaign, they were worse. The result was about what I expected, including my own electorate voting barely above 50%.
The No campaign made huge mistakes veering off into Religious Freedom. Vote no so the church can fire people for voting yes, stop the yes campaign bullies! They may come to regret that, they are permanently attached to the public teat and if their “ethos” becomes a problem, the ethos is going to give way before the churches give up the money.