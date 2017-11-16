 Menu lock
Nov 16, 2017

Razer: Yes victory was our Macron moment

Centrism had a victory yesterday, a moment of apparent progress, still concealing its ongoing descent.

Guy Rundle: French elections

Alrighty, then. Seems Razer was mistaken. So too, your Rundle. In the same wintry week, Crikey’s Cassandras delivered the same prophecy: the Yes vote would fail in Australia.

  1. mgrant@krispykreme.com.au

    After agreeing with you at the book launch in Sydney I now take it back.
    You are a miserable curmudgeon and I never ever doubted the love and kindness of the great Australian voting public.

    Bullshit. I am stunned that we actually managed to stop Shelton, Abbott, Dutton & the rest of their motley crew as they attempted to recreate 1317 Rome in Australia in 2017

    It would seem we also undermisetimated Tony’s cunning plan. http://www.starobserver.com.au/news/national-news/tony-abbott-backpedals-marriage-equality/163875