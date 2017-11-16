Razer: Yes victory was our Macron moment
Centrism had a victory yesterday, a moment of apparent progress, still concealing its ongoing descent.
Nov 16, 2017
One thought on “Razer: Yes victory was our Macron moment”
After agreeing with you at the book launch in Sydney I now take it back.
You are a miserable curmudgeon and I never ever doubted the love and kindness of the great Australian voting public.
Bullshit. I am stunned that we actually managed to stop Shelton, Abbott, Dutton & the rest of their motley crew as they attempted to recreate 1317 Rome in Australia in 2017
It would seem we also undermisetimated Tony’s cunning plan. http://www.starobserver.com.au/news/national-news/tony-abbott-backpedals-marriage-equality/163875