Marriage equality advocates owe dead-enders precisely nothing
After a cynical plebiscite filled with smears of LGBTI Australians, Yes advocates owe nothing to their opponents.
Nov 16, 2017
After a cynical plebiscite filled with smears of LGBTI Australians, Yes advocates owe nothing to their opponents.
It didn’t take long. Having lost the plebiscite they demanded, opponents of marriage equality began issuing demands.
Powered by Taboola
33 thoughts on “Marriage equality advocates owe dead-enders precisely nothing”
Fantastic writing, Bernard. Well put.