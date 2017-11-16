Marriage equality advocates owe dead-enders precisely nothing
After a cynical plebiscite filled with smears of LGBTI Australians, Yes advocates owe nothing to their opponents.
Nov 16, 2017
It didn’t take long. Having lost the plebiscite they demanded, opponents of marriage equality began issuing demands.
7 thoughts on “Marriage equality advocates owe dead-enders precisely nothing”
I agree completely today Bernard. Cynical, mongrels. Abbott with 74% in bloody favour! Hah! i do not want to see gloating, but by Harry when we can see our country allowing discrimination on the grounds of personal belief, by a collection of hypocrites with their hand deep in the public pocket, my blood boils. Let us end their lurks perks and protection rackets.
LOL Such a well delivered slap around the ears to those sanctimonious nutters who’ve been spruiking the “No” case.
Bravo Bernard. A thoroughly enjoyable read.
Watched Okotel on The Drum. Logical argument and discussion are certainly not within her skills range – I found her almost incoherent.
…and she’s a Vice President of the Liberal Party!
Your final sentence is wrong – yes they do ! to finally shut up.
The whole exercise was a waste of money – the marriage act has been always rejigged by Parliament over the years – a lot of people were disenfranchised when the common law marriage was abolished the 1930’s, and since then it has been fiddled with – including Howard.
The most common comment yesterday at work was – Are they all unemployed? they don’t seem to have a job – it seems thousands were celebrating on a working day. The gays at work were thrilled saying an opportunity had been opened – but they were working albeit a bit happier.
God help us all if Senator James Patterson can be considered “..intellectually substantial and a big part of the Liberals’ future.” or maybe, it’s just the Liberal Party that need’s help.
Well said, and a very good read to boot, Bernard.