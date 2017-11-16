 Menu lock
Nov 16, 2017

Marriage equality advocates owe dead-enders precisely nothing

After a cynical plebiscite filled with smears of LGBTI Australians, Yes advocates owe nothing to their opponents.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

It didn’t take long. Having lost the plebiscite they demanded, opponents of marriage equality began issuing demands.

7 thoughts on “Marriage equality advocates owe dead-enders precisely nothing

  1. old greybearded one

    I agree completely today Bernard. Cynical, mongrels. Abbott with 74% in bloody favour! Hah! i do not want to see gloating, but by Harry when we can see our country allowing discrimination on the grounds of personal belief, by a collection of hypocrites with their hand deep in the public pocket, my blood boils. Let us end their lurks perks and protection rackets.

  2. paddy

    LOL Such a well delivered slap around the ears to those sanctimonious nutters who’ve been spruiking the “No” case.
    Bravo Bernard. A thoroughly enjoyable read.

  3. MJM

    Watched Okotel on The Drum. Logical argument and discussion are certainly not within her skills range – I found her almost incoherent.

    1. PaulM

      …and she’s a Vice President of the Liberal Party!

  4. Desmond Graham

    Your final sentence is wrong – yes they do ! to finally shut up.
    The whole exercise was a waste of money – the marriage act has been always rejigged by Parliament over the years – a lot of people were disenfranchised when the common law marriage was abolished the 1930’s, and since then it has been fiddled with – including Howard.

    The most common comment yesterday at work was – Are they all unemployed? they don’t seem to have a job – it seems thousands were celebrating on a working day. The gays at work were thrilled saying an opportunity had been opened – but they were working albeit a bit happier.

  5. PaulM

    God help us all if Senator James Patterson can be considered “..intellectually substantial and a big part of the Liberals’ future.” or maybe, it’s just the Liberal Party that need’s help.

  6. Nudiefish

    Well said, and a very good read to boot, Bernard.