Hinch Senate Diary: the best five bucks I ever lost
It was a disgrace that we were even there, waiting to see what strangers had decreed as to how gay people would be allowed to live their lives, writes Senator Derryn Hinch
Nov 16, 2017
One day last week, I had one of the most touching, most humbling, moments of my (long) life. A man sought me out when I was standing outside St. Paul’s Cathedral after Sir Ninian Stephen’s funeral.
