Marriage equality result a fantastic achievement

On the postal vote result and section 44 of the Constituion
Nov 16, 2017
On the marriage equality result
Niall Clugston writes: Re: “Poll Bludger: the surprising patterns in marriage equality voting behaviour” (Wednesday)
I am not sure why Western Sydney produced such high No votes, but living in Parramatta, I saw no campaigning for same-sex marriage in Western Sydney. This was a complete contrast to the activity that was obvious in the inner city. Is it possible that the lack of campaigning affected the result?
Meredith Williams writes: Re: “Australia says Yes!” (Wednesday)
This is a fantastic achievement for the “Yes” campaign and a cause for exuberant celebration. But the journey to full equality is far from over, and it seems a timely coincidence that 16th November is International Day for Tolerance. When the tumult and shouting dies we remain positive and respectful, keep calm and carry on.
On the Daily Tele and Kristina Keneally
Edward Zakrzewski writes: Re “Tele relaunches an old war” How poor must Shorten’s judgement be to pick Keneally, who, given her connections with corruption, has no hope whatsoever of winning Bennelong. The real winner would have been Nathan Rees, if he can be persuaded to re-enter politics.
On Section 44
Joe Boswell writes: Re “Leave Section 44 well alone” (Wednesday)
Crikey has published several views against reform of section 44, including yesterday Barnes Graham, who said, “It is quite explicit and enforceable as it is.” Yes, but so what? If section 44 said candidates must chop off their right hands before standing, that too would be explicit and enforceable. Why not ask: What is it meant to do? Does it achieve that? And on balance does it do any good? As far as I can see it is hopeless at excluding candidates who are not loyal first to Australia’s interests and it does a lot more harm than good.
The whole Section 44 debate misses the point. The authors of the Constitution never intended to exclude citizens of the then British Empire, especially white residents who hailed from the UK, NZ, Canada and so on. they were seen as one of their own.
Their intent was keep out “foreigners”, of any ethnic background, but specifically from European “empires” perceived as enemies of the realm. Surely the High Court should have interpreted the “rules” in the manner intend by our forefathers?
Bugger what our forefathers intended. A lot of their attitudes would be thought appalling today. We don’t want to be like Americans, regarding the Constitution as Truth sent from on high, needing only to be perfectly understood.
NiallC – seriously? Yet another example of (Blaxland – 72% NO) PJK’s partisan stupidity – he broke several laws and bludgeoned at least 3 ministers to ensure sheik hillayly could live on for decades on a 676 tourist visa.
Blowback is a bastard.