 Menu lock
Sections Menu

United States

Nov 16, 2017

US lays ground rules for Made In The NSA hack attacks

Stung by the loss of a trove of hacking tools, the US government has made public its rules for how it handles discoveries of flaws in computer systems used by businesses and consumers worldwide.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Former deputy director of the National Security Agency  Chris Inglis

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment