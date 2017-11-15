When will wages start growing again, if ever?
Are workers going to start seeing decent wage rises any time soon? We asked some economists and sector representatives -- and their views are very mixed.
Nov 15, 2017
Are workers going to start seeing decent wage rises any time soon? We asked some economists and sector representatives -- and their views are very mixed.
Today’s wage price index (WPI) results shows wages growth in the year to September at just 2.0%, (and 1.9% for private sector workers), with growth seemingly stuck at 0.5% per quarter. When are Australian workers we likely to see sustained, strong wages growth again, or even just 3% growth, last seen when Julia Gillard was prime minister? Are the government and the Reserve Bank right that it’s just a matter of time, or are policy changes needed? Economists and other experts weigh in (edited).
Powered by Taboola
4 thoughts on “When will wages start growing again, if ever?”
Most ‘productivity’ improvements (lower unit costs, higher production from a given amount of inputs) derive from increased use of technology and changed processes. Both are introduced and paid for by shareholders and management. As a result, it is shareholders and management (and outsourced foreign workers) that have grabbed the financial reward from such productivity improvements. Not much has fallen to ordinary Australian-based employees…
The government’s response to all this pinko claptrap is very clear: if wages are stagnating then we obviously need to cut corporate taxes. If wages were rising then you’d be a fool not to cut corporate taxes but if wages were actually falling then clearly we would need to cut corporate taxes. (It’s very handy when all the arrows in your decision-making flowchart end up in the same box.)
Yeah, odd that. The only economist worth reading is Ross Gittins who was previously an accountant before taking up the dismal science so he has some experience in the real world, unlike most of the B/S Econ. artists.
I like Alan Kohler on ABC.
His delivery seems to me to indicate a wry attitude to the Pseudo Science of econobabble.