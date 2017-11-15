Sparkles reign and love wins as Melbourne rejoices in Yes victory
A large crowd at the State Library in Victoria welcomed the announcement from the ABS today.
Nov 15, 2017
A large crowd at the State Library in Victoria welcomed the announcement from the ABS today.
First there was nerves, anxiety and a sick feeling in the stomach as the clock ticked towards 10am. Then as Australian statistician David Kalisch started his press conference, broadcast on a TV screen and over loud speakers, there was frustration on the steps of the State Library in Melbourne. The audio dropped in and out, and as Kalisch used his chance in the spotlight to promote the work of the Australian Bureau of Statistics, tension ratcheted up to 11.
Powered by Taboola