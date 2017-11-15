Poll Bludger: the surprising patterns in marriage equality voting behaviour
The marriage equality result is more intriguing for the ways it has failed to play to the culture war script.
Nov 15, 2017
The resounding outcome of the same-sex marriage survey reflects a pro-reform sentiment that cuts across party lines, with blue-ribbon Liberal seats such as Wentworth, Higgins, Kooyong, Goldstein and Warringah doing battle with the red-green Melbourne, Sydney, Grayndler and Melbourne Ports to record the nation’s highest “yes” vote.
4 thoughts on “Poll Bludger: the surprising patterns in marriage equality voting behaviour”
Perhaps the most interesting result of all is the seat of Dunkley, based around Frankston on the outskirts of Melbourne. Dunkley delivered the highest yes vote of any outer suburban seat in Australia and the 19th highest overall – at 72%. An unfortunate outcome for Dunkley MP Chris Crewther, a member of the conservative Victorian Kroger forces, who before the votes were in joined Tony Abbott and co to declare support for James Paterson’s Bill. Talk about misreading the mood of your community!
In reference to large proportions of No votes, William Bowe notes:
“This includes the entirety of western Sydney, reflecting strong opposition among urban Chinese, Vietnamese, Lebanese and Indian populations.”
He fails to mention that Western Sydney has large Muslim populations. Around 20% in many Western Sydney electorates.
Is there any reason for not mentioning the elephant in the room?
If the bigot brigade can appropriate “the defense of Judeo-Christian civilisation” to use in their unpleasant and reprehensible crusade against decency then it must be a very poor thing indeed.
However, the side effect of the ABS running the non-binding, junk mail,voluntary opinion poll is that the results will be published per electorate (I read somewhere ‘postcodes’ but that would be too good to be true…) so we will be able to see that a sizeable proportion of the citizens of this country do not want to take part in a 21stC society.