Yes vote is an ugly win for Turnbull, but it’s still a win
The Yes vote is a victory for the troubled leadership of Malcolm Turnbull, and may finally give him a legacy to leave behind.
Nov 15, 2017
Malcolm Turnbull was forced to inflict an ugly process on Australia on marriage equality, one he himself succinctly demolished before his elevation to the prime ministership, one that has enabled homophobes to inflict yet more pain on LGBTI Australians, one that has seen Australia at its worst. But it’s delivered the win that Turnbull desperately needed. One that will allow him to remove the discrimination in Australia’s marriage law that targets LGBTI people.
26 thoughts on “Yes vote is an ugly win for Turnbull, but it’s still a win”
A ferocious blow? More like a limp wristed acknowledgement. The numbers have been in for some years now and real leaders like Hawk or Keating would have made mince meat of the back bench minority opposing him.
Internal enemies vanquished? Ha! As if.
The new narrative will be that the Right represent ‘the almost 40% of Australians whose voices cannot be ignored and whose religious freedoms must be defended’.
This is nowhere near finished. The Right have run rings around Turnbull (who today blamed Labor for things not happening sooner) on SSM and will continue to do so.
Before long we’ll be seeing ‘No Poofters’ signs in bakery windows. THAT will be Turnbull’s legacy.
Maybe those businesses that don’t wish to service gay weddings could put a sign of the cross sticker in their shop window so we can all avoid dealing with them.
Exactly, Bref. The fastest way to go out of business today is to become a social media pariah, and a ‘no poofs/lessos’ sign – or a cross sticker, as you suggest – would pretty much guarantee it. If I weren’t so offended by the very idea, I’d love to see Paterson’s bill get through, purely to witness the ‘creative destruction’ of discriminatory enterprises that would ensue. Sing along! “There’s no business like no business!”
Brilliant. An interesting exercise in whether cash flow tempers bigotry.
The newsagent notice boards of London in the 60s were replete with rooms/jobs with the proviso “no blacks or irish”.
Which was fine coz it meant that everyone else was sane.
I would be delighted were there an app. that could protect me from dealing with religious nutters, whether buying new tyres or brain surgery.
Once got a blue slip for a trailer from a Christian who had the fish and bible verses on his stationery.
It was a little weird, but they were the ones in my area who did them, so I couldn’t really not go to them.
It was once my job to import stuff from an Italian outfit that was not merely named after a batshit crazy saint, but that had a shrine at their office door! You absolutely had to kneel at it before gaining entry (and participate in their sharing of many other ‘signs’ besides) just to do business with them. Story goes the local mafia boss got unexpectedly poleaxed by the law just days after seriously leaning on them , and which eared them widespread spiritual kudos. But then, the GFC hit, and they shafted their entire global customer base, delivering absolutely rubbish product at the utterly top dollar prices they formerly warranted, most likely to maintain their own record of breathtakingly generous financial contributions to their local church. There is nothing worse than fanatics.