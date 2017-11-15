Yes vote is an ugly win for Turnbull, but it’s still a win
The Yes vote is a victory for the troubled leadership of Malcolm Turnbull, and may finally give him a legacy to leave behind.
Nov 15, 2017
Malcolm Turnbull was forced to inflict an ugly process on Australia on marriage equality, one he himself succinctly demolished before his elevation to the prime ministership, one that has enabled homophobes to inflict yet more pain on LGBTI Australians, one that has seen Australia at its worst. But it’s delivered the win that Turnbull desperately needed. One that will allow him to remove the discrimination in Australia’s marriage law that targets LGBTI people.
5 thoughts on “Yes vote is an ugly win for Turnbull, but it’s still a win”
As an LGBTQI Australian I have no confidence that Turnbull will get this through both houses by the end of the year without buggering it up.
I’m pleased by the survey result, but much as I’m grateful for the yes votes from total strangers I’m afraid I don’t feel euphoric. I’m not hyping it up to say I actually feel queasy ill as I type, the way you might feel after the shock of a traumatic event finally kicks in. My hetero colleagues, all married, haven’t even mentioned the survey outcome.
Hopefully my malaise passes so I can just enjoy not being deligitimised everyday by campaigners who wouldn’t tell the truth if they could.
Thanks again for all the yesses.
I have every confidence that Turnbull et al have the ability to stuff this up handsomely…but my gut says they won’t dare.
To anger 61.6% of the population would take courage – which this dysfunctional rabble sorely lack.
Bullshit this is a victory for Turnbull!!! The cost in both monetary and personal terms to so many shows that he is a political coward who could have avoided both by standing up to the likes of Abbott in the first place
A Pyhrric victory, perhaps.
The only good thing about this farrago is that there is now nowhere to hide, for Talcum, for the repressed catamites, for the bigots and the knuckle draggers.
From now on, their prejudices and bastardry will lack even the shrivelled figleaf of popular will.
Let all the poisons that lurk in the LNP mud come forth.