Latest wages figures put pressure on government forecasts
Wages growth -- long forecast to lift this financial year -- remains stuck at 2%, giving the lie to Treasury and RBA forecasts, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.
Nov 15, 2017
Better hope marriage equality provides an wedding-led economic boost, because it’s unlikely to come from wages given yesterday’s bad news on wages growth from the Australian Bureau of Statistics .
3 thoughts on “Latest wages figures put pressure on government forecasts”
I note that the “Retail Traders”are already wailing and bleating about nobody buying stuff and predicting a poor Xmas. (pun intended)
Well who was it who wanted lower wages and penalty rates?
Not much money coming in equals less money to go on discretional spending. Where the hell is an economist who can explain this to the Bosses and LNP?
My beloved and me have decided to give each other something we have made, and a pox on the Retail Traders Association and IPA. May their Xmas trees come with termites who then eat up their million dollar mansions.
Agree 124…until the workers realise that joining their respective union and increasing the power of the ‘working class’ is the way to go, we will continue down the current pathway.
And the bosses are indeed stupid if they can’t work out that their sales etc. are going down because people just don’t have the money to spend, due to the decrease in wages. Maybe they will all have a ‘road to Damascus’ moment, when their profits also start going south…we can only hope for this lot to grow a brain!!
The denizens of the likes of the BCA do realise this isn’t Fantasy Island …?
….. I wonder if Westacott has a “The pain! The pain!” Tattoo?