Game over, Abbott. Now resign.
Tony Abbott's legendary capacity for negative campaigning was a total failure in the marriage equality postal survey. Without that, he's got nothing.
Nov 15, 2017
If there was universal agreement about Tony Abbott’s political talent, it was in relation to his genius for negative campaigning. Abbott is a man implacably opposed to most progressive policies, and it has long been his forte to lead negative campaigns against them, to thwart them or undermine them. He has a genius for fomenting doubt, for finding the pithy phrase to encapsulate scepticism, for fabricating the glib untruth to grab a headline. Incapable of offering positive leadership he might have been, but no one ever doubted Tony Abbott’s capacity for negative campaigning.
