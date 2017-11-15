Game over, Abbott. Now resign.
Nov 15, 2017
Tony Abbott's legendary capacity for negative campaigning was a total failure in the marriage equality postal survey. Without that, he's got nothing.
If there was universal agreement about Tony Abbott’s political talent, it was in relation to his genius for negative campaigning. Abbott is a man implacably opposed to most progressive policies, and it has long been his forte to lead negative campaigns against them, to thwart them or undermine them. He has a genius for fomenting doubt, for finding the pithy phrase to encapsulate scepticism, for fabricating the glib untruth to grab a headline. Incapable of offering positive leadership he might have been, but no one ever doubted Tony Abbott’s capacity for negative campaigning.
20 thoughts on “Game over, Abbott. Now resign.”
Its true.
From this day forward any time a conservative utters the wormy phrase, “silent majority”, I shall laugh my arse off.
I do wonder that there are so few politicians willing to admit their time has past, that they have lost and it’s time to leave. Although I suppose there are very few politicians who get to chose the time and place they depart. John Brumby being the only one I can think of in recent memory.
And… There was John McCain conceding to Obama in 2008. He gave an excellent speech and went back to the Senate. And that’s it, the only gracious loser I can think of….
Abbott’s only achievement is that he managed to destroy what better people than him built. What an awesome legacy…