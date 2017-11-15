Game over, Abbott. Now resign.
Nov 15, 2017
Tony Abbott's legendary capacity for negative campaigning was a total failure in the marriage equality postal survey. Without that, he's got nothing.
If there was universal agreement about Tony Abbott’s political talent, it was in relation to his genius for negative campaigning. Abbott is a man implacably opposed to most progressive policies, and it has long been his forte to lead negative campaigns against them, to thwart them or undermine them. He has a genius for fomenting doubt, for finding the pithy phrase to encapsulate scepticism, for fabricating the glib untruth to grab a headline. Incapable of offering positive leadership he might have been, but no one ever doubted Tony Abbott’s capacity for negative campaigning.
6 thoughts on “Game over, Abbott. Now resign.”
this is not the end of abbott, its the beginning of the end of the liberal party, turnbull is already finished, all that remains is the coup de gras from the bernadi abetz and andrews faction, the liberal party is a ship without a rudder and 2 captains, bligh turnbull and fletcher christian abbott, bligh is already in the longboat and rowing like hell for the cayman Islands , while abbott is heading for his promised land where every one is a so called christian self righteous conservative hypocrite, just like him.
spot on Bernard
this marks a shift in Oz politics
voters said Yes for the first time in decades
He and his cohorts DID do us the favour of declaring the survey was not only about marriage equality but also about “political correctness”, Safe Schools etc etc, so that they can no longer make any claim about the majority of Australian endorsing their culture war. He’s the gift that keeps on giving; a reminder of what more of the Liberals are thinking but not saying. They deserve to have him stay in Parliament, it’s the least they can do for foisting him onto the nation as Prime Minister in the first place.
Well said. And yes, I also think that Abbott will be grimly keeping hold of his seat for many more years; since there is probably no end to the grudges that he’s harbouring and the vendettas that he needs to pursue.
It will be interesting down the track, to see if enough people in the Liberal Party, decide to kick him out, on the grounds that he has become too bitter, twisted and paranoid, even for them.
“Oh come on, Tony, it’s really time to go”.
“Feck!”
“Really, Tony, you’re not doing anyone any good.”
“Feck!”
“Look, if you go now, you may still be able to get a gig as a News Ltd columnist.”
“Drink! Typewriter! Carbon Tax!”
Again, Thanks Malfoy – $122,000,000+ to find out what we already knew?
That’s $122,000,000+ to indulge your ego (when other “promises” are expendable?) that could have been saved and spent elsewhere (needed), if the same process that Howard used in 2004 (with members of this same government in attendance), had been used to put things right, after that dog act.
Meanwhile two (Abetz) “democracies” in this country – one for the people and one for parliament?
Now let the games begin – as those members vote for their conscience and not for their constituents?
“Constituents” :- the people that voted for them to represent them in parliament – not to indulge their ego. The people that pay their way.
If they can’t represent the wishes of those constituents, and vote accordingly (as paid), will we see their sacred conscience dictate they get out of the way and parliament?
It would be nice if Abbott saw sense and buggered off into the distance. But alas, seeing sense is not for Captain Australia. And personally, I doubt if he even thinks that the same sex marriage issue is over. I suspect that his tactics will be, that after failing to get the Patterson bill up, he and his fellow knuckle draggers, will attempt to add all sorts of obnoxious amendments to the Smith bill. If they have some sort of success there, then their hope would be that enough people in the other parties, would take offence and vote against the bill.
Thus Abbott could obstruct the will of the Australian people, while blaming pretty well everybody but himself. Hopefully, that scenario will be averted, by Turnbull actually standing up to Abbott; but there aren’t too many examples of that happening recently.