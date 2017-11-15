ABC staff respond to restructure with questions and confusion
The ABC's major internal restructure announcement yesterday has been met with confusion by staff, who are yet to be told how it will be implemented.
Nov 15, 2017
The ABC's major internal restructure announcement yesterday has been met with confusion by staff, who are yet to be told how it will be implemented.
The ABC’s major internal restructure announcement yesterday has been met with confusion by staff, who are yet to be told how it will be implemented. The restructure, which will abandon the old divisions of TV, news and radio for genre-based teams, comes at the end of a year of significant change, including a restructure in March that cut 200 jobs.
Powered by Taboola
4 thoughts on “ABC staff respond to restructure with questions and confusion”
The deployment of language i.e. ditch terms like ‘department’ or ‘division’ and replace with ‘team’ or ‘teams’ seldom result in a material benefit. Generally, it is a ploy to delay, distract, disguise real intent. Americans’ are masters of the art form. As an example; should we abandon the term ‘future’ which is a clear, concise projection with ‘going forward,’ we not only introduce a cumbersome discriptive but reduce directional certainty. Future cannot be the past. ‘Going forward’ may well mean retreat or any direction other than current direction. Staff that are beset with uncertainty (by definition “. . . not able to be depended upon.”) Pretty much says it all, doesn’t it?
>yet to be told how it will be implemented
Better to inform staff when it is too late to influence the design?
Just a further dismantling of the ABC to conform to the Murdoch media empire
Yoda hath spoken, lured to the Dark Side by Lord Morlock.