Why is wages growth so low? Experts can’t seem to agree.
Why have Western economies struggled with low wages growth in recent years? We asked economists and sector representatives for their perspective, and their answers varied widely.
Nov 14, 2017
Tomorrow’s wage price index (WPI) data for the September quarter is expected to show the first rise in the rate of wages growth since mid-2016, to above 2% per annum, propelled by the Fair Work Commission’s June annual wage review. What’s driven the long period of low wages growth across Australia and other Western economies in recent years? We asked a number of economists and sector representatives what they saw as the common factors. Their (edited) thoughts:
