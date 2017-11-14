 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Federal

Nov 14, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: totally legit FAQ cheat sheet for people confused about James Paterson’s gay marriage bill

Are you a small business owner excited to discriminate against LGBTI couples, but unsure of where you stand legally? Let this guide be your, er, guide.

Crikey —

Crikey

Share

What follows is a leaked* “cheat sheet”, free photocopies of which were handed out by Liberal Senator James Paterson along with his marriage equality bill. Crikey understands the authenticity of this document is a bit dubious, but then so is legally permissible discrimination.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

5 comments

Leave a comment

5 thoughts on “EXCLUSIVE: totally legit FAQ cheat sheet for people confused about James Paterson’s gay marriage bill

  1. Xoanon

    This demonstrates how hard it is to write satire in the times we live in. This list comes across as only slightly more ludicrous than the sort of rules the reactionaries actually want.

  2. klewso

    Does Homphobia qualify as a religion? Is it eligible for tax-free status?

    1. klewso

      Or Homophobia?

  3. Robert Smith

    When you look at the so-called “draft bill” Patterson has published of the 59 pages 1 clause redefines marriage to include “the union of two people” and all the rest seems to be devoted to preserving the freedoms of people who oppose it.

  4. Srs21

    What an fn joke.