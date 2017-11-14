EXCLUSIVE: totally legit FAQ cheat sheet for people confused about James Paterson’s gay marriage bill
Are you a small business owner excited to discriminate against LGBTI couples, but unsure of where you stand legally? Let this guide be your, er, guide.
5 thoughts on “EXCLUSIVE: totally legit FAQ cheat sheet for people confused about James Paterson’s gay marriage bill”
This demonstrates how hard it is to write satire in the times we live in. This list comes across as only slightly more ludicrous than the sort of rules the reactionaries actually want.
Does Homphobia qualify as a religion? Is it eligible for tax-free status?
Or Homophobia?
When you look at the so-called “draft bill” Patterson has published of the 59 pages 1 clause redefines marriage to include “the union of two people” and all the rest seems to be devoted to preserving the freedoms of people who oppose it.
What an fn joke.