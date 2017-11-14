 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Queensland

Nov 14, 2017

Poll Bludger: One Nation slows as the Battler Bus loses a tyre

One Nation's northern ride may be grinding to a halt as succession problems the ghost of the the preference deal continue to get in the way.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

Share

One Nation’s Senate succession debacle yesterday brought a sudden end to a dream run for the party through the first half of its Queensland election campaign.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment