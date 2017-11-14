Postal vote parties: how will Australia mark the end of the marriage equality survey?
Activists find fun ways to mark the occasion for tomorrow's announcement of the marriage equality survey results.
Nov 14, 2017
Australians have their traditions when it comes to voting in an election and watching the results roll in on the Saturday night — from munching on democracy sausages, to watching how long it takes for the ABC’s Antony Green to call a winner after polls close. But we’ve never had to participate in a postal survey on an issue of policy, so activists have found other ways to mark the occasion.
