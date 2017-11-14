 Menu lock
Nov 14, 2017

Postal vote parties: how will Australia mark the end of the marriage equality survey?

Activists find fun ways to mark the occasion for tomorrow's announcement of the marriage equality survey results.

Sally Whyte — Political reporter

Sally Whyte

Political reporter

Australians have their traditions when it comes to voting in an election and watching the results roll in on the Saturday night — from munching on democracy sausages, to watching how long it takes for the ABC’s Antony Green to call a winner after polls close. But we’ve never had to participate in a postal survey on an issue of policy, so activists have found other ways to mark the occasion.

1 comments

One thought on “Postal vote parties: how will Australia mark the end of the marriage equality survey?

  1. old greybearded one

    I’ll celebrate the end of the lying scum no campaign.